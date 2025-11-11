Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $30,687,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 344,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 557.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 80.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.