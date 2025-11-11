HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $62.20 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $405,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,680. This represents a 40.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,295 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,325.50. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,983 shares of company stock worth $3,165,356. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

