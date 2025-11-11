FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gold Resource Lowered by Analyst

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gold Resource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Resource’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.
Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
