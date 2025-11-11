FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gold Resource Lowered by Analyst

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gold Resource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Resource’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Gold Resource by 36.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

