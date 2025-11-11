HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.71) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

LENZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard bought 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,585.36. This represents a 68.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Mccollum bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $239,295.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,295. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

