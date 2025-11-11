Research Analysts Set Expectations for LRMR FY2025 Earnings

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 2,195,923 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 945,809 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,442,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 458,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

