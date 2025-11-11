What is Cormark’s Forecast for Kinross Gold FY2025 Earnings?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KGC. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,559,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 92,996 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.