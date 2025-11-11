FY2025 EPS Estimates for Informatica Boosted by Analyst

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Informatica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Informatica’s FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

INFA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE INFA opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Informatica has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.21 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Informatica news, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $416,056.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. The trade was a 27.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,750,385.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,205.85. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 403,082 shares of company stock worth $10,034,169 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 51.5% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Informatica by 126.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

