Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CMTG opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $426.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.72.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 184.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.