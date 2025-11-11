Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:DNA opened at $8.74 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $517.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 188.00%.The company had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Steven P. Coen sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $84,135.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,545. This represents a 50.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 667.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.