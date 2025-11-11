Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $20.00 price target on Biodesix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $7.54 on Friday. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a negative return on equity of 504.41%. Biodesix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 174,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,220,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,812.20. This trade represents a 16.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 334,836 shares of company stock worth $2,611,362 and have sold 293 shares worth $2,461. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Biodesix by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,736,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 154,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biodesix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 549,121 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

