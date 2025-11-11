Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teads from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teads in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teads from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teads from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Teads Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAD opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Teads has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter. Teads had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

About Teads

