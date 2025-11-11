Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.57) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $694.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $40,555.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,994,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,444.08. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

