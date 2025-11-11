Babcock (NYSE:BW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Babcock has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $768.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,745 shares in the company, valued at $395,234.95. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer bought 20,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,397.75. This trade represents a 14.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,347 shares of company stock worth $99,803. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,556,692 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Babcock by 49.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 849,602 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Babcock during the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Babcock in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

