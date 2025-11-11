Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,956,525.49. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $31,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,281,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,877,703.68. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,001. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.