American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

American Well Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of AMWL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.24. American Well has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. American Well had a negative return on equity of 39.80% and a negative net margin of 42.80%.The company had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.56 million. American Well has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $29,723.36. Following the sale, the director owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,705.92. This represents a 10.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,299.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,892.61. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,383 shares of company stock worth $331,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in American Well by 207.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

