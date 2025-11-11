Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

NYSE BEPC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -392.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 163,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

