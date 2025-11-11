Sidoti Csr Has Bearish Forecast for RYAM FY2025 Earnings

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 28.21%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 754.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 46.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.