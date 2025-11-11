Lifesci Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RAPT

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will earn ($2.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rapt Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rapt Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays cut their target price on Rapt Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Rapt Therapeutics stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $479.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.20. Rapt Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $42.39.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 112.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

