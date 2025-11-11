FY2025 EPS Estimates for Novavax Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Novavax Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.68. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Novavax by 73.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 50.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.