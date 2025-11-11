Payoneer Global FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by William Blair

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Payoneer Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

