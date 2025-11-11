FY2025 EPS Estimates for Primerica Boosted by William Blair

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Primerica in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $22.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.55. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $20.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $255.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.33. Primerica has a 12 month low of $230.98 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $156,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,907,000 after purchasing an additional 199,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Primerica by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,847,000 after purchasing an additional 115,754 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,425,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

