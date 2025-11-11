Wall Street Zen Downgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Hold

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

NYSE BBY opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $40,415,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,316,450.32. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,810,904,000 after purchasing an additional 552,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,631,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $927,753,000 after buying an additional 496,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,495,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after buying an additional 621,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $235,064,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

