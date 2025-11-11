Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:AD opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -152.99 and a beta of 0.18. Array Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,298.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

Featured Stories

