DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $14.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of DXC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.35 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 240.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

