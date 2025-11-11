Wall Street Zen Downgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Hold

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 267.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $98,570,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $54,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,587,000 after buying an additional 529,907 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

