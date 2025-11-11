Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$17.22

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a C$16.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.81 and a 1-year high of C$16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 79.25%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

