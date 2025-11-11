Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $176.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.3750.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

