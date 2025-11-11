Analysts Set Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Target Price at $39.73

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.7273.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,711,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 172,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 227.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.12). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

