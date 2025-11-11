Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Teradata has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2,132.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.