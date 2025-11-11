Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNGX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TNGX opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $7,711,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,759,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,471,115.75. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,472,501 shares of company stock worth $26,350,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

