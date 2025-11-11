Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,574.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

