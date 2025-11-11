Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

UPLD stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 18.43%.The company had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.86 million. Upland Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $34,073.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,452,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,787,015. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter worth $495,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

