Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $177.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the third quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The company has a market cap of $206.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

