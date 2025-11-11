Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $142.30

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 21.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $322,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $526,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $140.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $159.55.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

