Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $142.30

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Trading Up 0.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 21.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $322,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $526,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $140.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $159.55.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

