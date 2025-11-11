Analysts Set CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $606.75

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CACI International from $639.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 price objective on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $593.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $599.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.65. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

