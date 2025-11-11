Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 495.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $394,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 65,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

