Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.90 and a beta of 2.21. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

