SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

SPXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.22.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $233.71.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

