Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for SSRM Earnings

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.95 to $22.95 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $12.75 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Silver Standard Resources has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

