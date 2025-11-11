FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Kits Eyecare Issued By Cormark

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kits Eyecare in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.
Kits Eyecare Stock Performance
