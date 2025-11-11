Stifel Canada Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:CPH

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPH opened at C$13.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

