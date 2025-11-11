Cormark Has Positive Outlook of Quebecor FY2025 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.