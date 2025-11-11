Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tejon Ranch currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $431.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.10 and a beta of 0.63. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 59.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,425 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,572 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

