Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The business had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 284,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 41,390 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

