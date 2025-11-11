Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 114.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

