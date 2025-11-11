Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 114.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.