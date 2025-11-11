Global Water Resources (GWRS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $276.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Water Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 154,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,586,467.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,540,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,171,352.40. The trade was a 6.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.