WSP Global FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Atb Cap Markets

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $9.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.79. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$313.00 to C$306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$318.42.

TSE WSP opened at C$256.82 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$217.42 and a 52 week high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$277.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$275.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Philippe Fortier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total value of C$1,963,010.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,911.21. This represents a 80.03% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alain Michaud sold 6,068 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total transaction of C$1,701,649.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,820,831.99. This trade represents a 48.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

