FY2025 EPS Estimate for Suncor Energy Increased by Analyst

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.42.

SU opened at C$60.39 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.59 and a 1 year high of C$60.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider David Jason Oldreive sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$261,165.00. Also, Director Russell Girling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,406,555. The trade was a 28.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 139,542 shares of company stock worth $8,052,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

