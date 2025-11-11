DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of DOCN opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The business had revenue of $229.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in DigitalOcean by 0.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

