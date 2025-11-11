Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen set a $77.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

FND opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,100. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

